Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Sells 905 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,729 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.2% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,647,000 after buying an additional 10,243 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,178,823 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $343,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,705 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,147,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Microsoft by 9.0% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $621,940,000 after buying an additional 182,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 448,802 shares of company stock valued at $153,532,072 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

MSFT stock traded down $6.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $304.37. 1,774,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,318,637. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $224.26 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $319.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

