Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 2,180 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Polaris were worth $6,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Polaris by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,130,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,619,000 after purchasing an additional 166,303 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Polaris by 9.1% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 309,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,390,000 after purchasing an additional 25,911 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Polaris by 4.4% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 5.6% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 37,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Polaris by 12.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,062,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PII opened at $120.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.78.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 32.02%.

PII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.14.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

