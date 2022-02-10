Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 14,605 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,605 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $6,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,616,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,908,000 after acquiring an additional 881,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,184,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,464,000 after purchasing an additional 399,013 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 137.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 445,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 257,846 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 46.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 803,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 254,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 12.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,246,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,369,000 after purchasing an additional 244,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLO opened at $28.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.26. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.77%.

In other news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLO shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

