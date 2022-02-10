Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 878,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 544,000 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $7,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 185.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.36. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.58%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.36%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

