Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $7.68 Million Stock Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,791 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $7,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 164,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,619,000 after buying an additional 58,925 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 186.0% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 16,987 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider William Banyai sold 19,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total value of $2,034,868.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 10,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $1,204,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,151,497. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWST. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $64.61 on Thursday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $48.63 and a 52-week high of $182.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.01 and a 200 day moving average of $97.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.15. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

