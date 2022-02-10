Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $6.54 Million Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $6,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First American Financial by 360.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 27,740 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in First American Financial in the third quarter valued at about $395,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in First American Financial by 34.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,724,000 after buying an additional 110,500 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in First American Financial in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial in the third quarter valued at about $1,797,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FAF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $75.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.72. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $48.69 and a 52-week high of $81.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

