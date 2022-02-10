Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 12,115 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 119,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 12,115 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $6,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $60.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.51. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $43.00 and a 1 year high of $65.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 45.84%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFG. Raymond James increased their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

In other National Fuel Gas news, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $247,671.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $616,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,517 shares of company stock valued at $3,870,954 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.