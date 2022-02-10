Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $156.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.78 and a beta of 1.35. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $282.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.80 and a 200 day moving average of $182.42.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Bank of America downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.61.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total transaction of $5,087,944.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 138,479 shares of company stock valued at $30,835,121 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.