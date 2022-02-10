Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ ENPH opened at $156.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.78 and a beta of 1.35. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $282.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.80 and a 200 day moving average of $182.42.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Bank of America downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.61.
Enphase Energy Company Profile
Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.
