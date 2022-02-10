Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Rating Increased to Buy at Maxim Group

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $55.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Enova International alerts:

Enova International stock opened at $44.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a current ratio of 15.90. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.71.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $363.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.24 million. Enova International had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 24.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Enova International will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $62,848.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 15,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $655,466.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,957 in the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Enova International by 1,525.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Enova International in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Enova International by 106,500.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Enova International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Enova International by 218.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.