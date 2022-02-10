Engaged Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Engaged Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,893,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 659,961 shares during the period. Evolent Health accounts for 17.6% of Engaged Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Engaged Capital LLC owned about 9.04% of Evolent Health worth $244,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Evolent Health by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its stake in Evolent Health by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 490,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,349,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Evolent Health by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 85,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 20,495 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $450,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of EVH traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.99. 1,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,970. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.54 and a beta of 2.13. Evolent Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average is $26.32.

In other news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $39,004.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $532,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,020 shares of company stock worth $1,762,171. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

