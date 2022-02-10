EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 4.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. EnerSys updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.110-$1.210 EPS.

ENS stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.47. The company had a trading volume of 8,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,857. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $71.20 and a 52 week high of $104.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40.

In other EnerSys news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $200,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EnerSys stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 124,585 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.60% of EnerSys worth $24,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ENS shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised EnerSys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

