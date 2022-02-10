Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $650.89 Million

Analysts expect Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) to announce $650.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $645.30 million to $661.80 million. Energizer reported sales of $685.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.09 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Energizer by 890.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Energizer by 1,537.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Energizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

ENR stock opened at $34.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.84 and its 200-day moving average is $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Energizer has a 1 year low of $33.70 and a 1 year high of $51.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 57.69%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

