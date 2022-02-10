Energean (LON:ENOG) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Energean (LON:ENOG) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENOG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,275 ($17.24) target price on shares of Energean in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,275 ($17.24) target price on shares of Energean in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Energean from GBX 1,085 ($14.67) to GBX 1,140 ($15.42) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of Energean stock opened at GBX 937 ($12.67) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a PE ratio of -44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.18, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.22. Energean has a 52 week low of GBX 599.50 ($8.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 987.90 ($13.36). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 902.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 826.46.

In related news, insider Efstathios Topouzoglou sold 177,797 shares of Energean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 956 ($12.93), for a total transaction of £1,699,739.32 ($2,298,498.07).

About Energean

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

