Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Enerflex in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EFX. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bankshares raised Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Firstegy lowered Enerflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. National Bank Financial raised Enerflex from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.56.

Enerflex stock opened at C$7.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$695.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.21. Enerflex has a 12 month low of C$6.25 and a 12 month high of C$11.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This is an increase from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

