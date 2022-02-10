EMG Holdings L.P. Makes New $101,000 Investment in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU)

EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 786,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 96,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 50,972 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRPMU opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average of $10.44. B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $17.33.

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

