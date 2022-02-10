Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stake Reduced by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 91.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,400 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,403,564 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $19,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,082 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.9% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,519 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $135.79 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.08 and a 12 month high of $148.98. The company has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.07.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.81.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $106,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,310,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,530 shares of company stock worth $3,983,368 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

