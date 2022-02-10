Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Electromed had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.00%.
Shares of ELMD traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,707. Electromed has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $107.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Electromed stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Electromed worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.
Electromed Company Profile
Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Electromed (ELMD)
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.