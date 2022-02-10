Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Electromed had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.00%.

Shares of ELMD traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,707. Electromed has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $107.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Electromed alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Electromed stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Electromed worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Electromed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Electromed in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.