Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Electromed in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Electromed had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 6.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electromed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.90 million, a PE ratio of 50.36, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65. Electromed has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $13.85.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Electromed by 97.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Electromed by 23.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 48,951 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Electromed by 209.0% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 45,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 30,598 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electromed by 16.0% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 58,310 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Electromed in the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

