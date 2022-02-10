Electric Co General Sells 50,097,840 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Stock

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $1,301,541,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $27.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.64. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $28.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.80 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.35.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -199.99%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BKR shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

