EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $58.20

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 58.20 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 60.60 ($0.82), with a volume of 2076448 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63 ($0.85).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 72.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 76.95. The firm has a market cap of £281.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31.
