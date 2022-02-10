Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

Several equities analysts have commented on EFGSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS EFGSY remained flat at $$21.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 12 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,217. Eiffage has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $23.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.46.

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

