Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Gap Down to $19.32

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.32, but opened at $16.69. Editas Medicine shares last traded at $18.22, with a volume of 33,632 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EDIT. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.69.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.03.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.24. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 871.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $60,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $44,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 11,057 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Editas Medicine by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 90,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 46,587 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Editas Medicine by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 888,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 178,608 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $1,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

