Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Trading Down 1.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $36.62 and last traded at $36.62. 3,630 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 571,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.19.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.57.
In related news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $225,489.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,108 in the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.92.
Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.
About Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
