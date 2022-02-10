Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Trading Down 1.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $36.62 and last traded at $36.62. 3,630 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 571,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.19.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.57.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

In related news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $225,489.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,108 in the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

About Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.