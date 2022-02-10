Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.740-$3.020 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.74-3.02 EPS.

Shares of EPC stock opened at $38.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.92. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $518,928.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,864 shares of company stock worth $1,056,108. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,070 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $8,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EPC. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

