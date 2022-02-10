Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.050-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Eastman Chemical also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.500-$10.000 EPS.

EMN stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.75. 565,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,672. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EMN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.17.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

