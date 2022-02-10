Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

EGLE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 13.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,785. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52-week low of $23.13 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.28.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

