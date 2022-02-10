Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $944,000 Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,428,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,779,000 after acquiring an additional 32,874 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,613,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $501,244,000 after acquiring an additional 687,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 78.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,725 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ALSN opened at $39.54 on Thursday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.29 and a 200-day moving average of $36.88.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut bought 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.59 per share, with a total value of $200,330.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

