Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 8,230 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,230 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in nCino were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of nCino by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of nCino by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of nCino by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino in the 2nd quarter worth $642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $2,767,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 1,289 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $78,848.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NCNO opened at $48.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.11. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NCNO. Stephens began coverage on nCino in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on nCino from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.96.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

