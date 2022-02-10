Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 18,210 Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,210 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 6.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,460,000 after buying an additional 232,993 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 863,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.2% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 238,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 36.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,529,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,772,000 after purchasing an additional 675,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 8.4% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 672,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,951,000 after purchasing an additional 51,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $41.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.95 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.77.

In related news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $61,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,905 shares of company stock worth $211,455 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

