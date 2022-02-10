Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $1.05 Million Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,493,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,785,000 after buying an additional 95,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,782,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,091,000 after purchasing an additional 127,315 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,592,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,736,000 after acquiring an additional 50,958 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,482,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,761,000 after acquiring an additional 949,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,226,000 after acquiring an additional 212,666 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

BYD stock opened at $69.50 on Thursday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $50.38 and a 1-year high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.95.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.78% and a net margin of 13.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

