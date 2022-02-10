Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 10,187.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.13.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $102.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.50.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.34). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

