Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Enphase Energy by 481.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Enphase Energy by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in Enphase Energy by 269.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.61.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total value of $16,176,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total transaction of $5,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,479 shares of company stock worth $30,835,121. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $161.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.78 and a beta of 1.35. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

