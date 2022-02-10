Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €48.67 ($55.95).

DUE has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.40 ($46.44) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €56.00 ($64.37) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($50.57) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($68.97) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($60.92) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €37.36 ($42.94) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €31.06 ($35.70) and a 1-year high of €44.08 ($50.67). The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 115.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €39.09 and its 200 day moving average price is €39.53.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

