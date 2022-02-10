Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Raises Dividend to GBX 37 Per Share

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 37 ($0.50) per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $14.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:DNLM opened at GBX 1,329 ($17.97) on Thursday. Dunelm Group has a one year low of GBX 1,219 ($16.48) and a one year high of GBX 1,599 ($21.62). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,347.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,348.85. The company has a market capitalization of £2.70 billion and a PE ratio of 20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.34.
In other Dunelm Group news, insider Laura Carr sold 54,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,337 ($18.08), for a total transaction of £729,774.71 ($986,848.83).
Dunelm Group Company Profile
Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
