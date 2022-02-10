Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Raises Dividend to GBX 37 Per Share

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 37 ($0.50) per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $14.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:DNLM opened at GBX 1,329 ($17.97) on Thursday. Dunelm Group has a one year low of GBX 1,219 ($16.48) and a one year high of GBX 1,599 ($21.62). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,347.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,348.85. The company has a market capitalization of £2.70 billion and a PE ratio of 20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.34.

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Laura Carr sold 54,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,337 ($18.08), for a total transaction of £729,774.71 ($986,848.83).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DNLM shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.66) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.58) to GBX 1,400 ($18.93) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,620 ($21.91) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($22.31) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($24.00) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dunelm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,685 ($22.79).

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

