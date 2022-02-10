Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) shares rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.19 and last traded at $6.19. Approximately 13,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 15,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Dundee Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average is $6.24.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $162.24 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 10.62%.

About Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF)

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc is an international gold mining company, which engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production.

