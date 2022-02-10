Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.870-$1.930 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRE. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.91.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $58.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.61. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.70. Duke Realty has a 1 year low of $37.74 and a 1 year high of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.78%.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

