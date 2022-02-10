DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.85

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.85 and last traded at $52.69, with a volume of 9702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.63.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DTM. Barclays upped their price objective on DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. US Capital Advisors upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in DT Midstream by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 342,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in DT Midstream by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,467,000 after purchasing an additional 284,661 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $1,629,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in DT Midstream by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM)

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

