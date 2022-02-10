DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on DRDGOLD from $18.25 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut DRDGOLD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.
NYSE DRD opened at $8.16 on Monday. DRDGOLD has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average of $8.95.
DRDGOLD Company Profile
DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DRDGOLD (DRD)
- The Long Case for Buying Hasbro Stock May Lie in the Metaverse
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.