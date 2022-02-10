DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on DRDGOLD from $18.25 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut DRDGOLD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NYSE DRD opened at $8.16 on Monday. DRDGOLD has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average of $8.95.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DRDGOLD by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 473,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 310,748 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in DRDGOLD by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 38,980 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DRDGOLD by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 16,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

