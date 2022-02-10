Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,563,500 Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,563,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,566,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,185,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $809,000. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $861,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $747,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Matterport from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of MTTR traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.32. 200,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,824,740. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.78. Matterport Inc has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $37.60.

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

