Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Invests $4.42 Million in MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,420,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC owned 1.08% of MELI Kaszek Pioneer as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,100,000. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,986,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,658,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. acquired a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,539,000. Finally, NZS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,658,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MEKA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,420. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.13. MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $14.70.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

