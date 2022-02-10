Dover (NYSE:DOV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.450-$8.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.54 billion-$8.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.46 billion.
Dover stock traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,146. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. Dover has a twelve month low of $118.94 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.34.
Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dover will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Dover Company Profile
Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dover (DOV)
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.