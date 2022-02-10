Dover (NYSE:DOV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.450-$8.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.54 billion-$8.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.46 billion.

Dover stock traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,146. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. Dover has a twelve month low of $118.94 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.34.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dover will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dover from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $186.08.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

