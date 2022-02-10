Donegal Group (DGICA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $13.98 on Thursday. Donegal Group has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $16.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

In related news, Director Jack Lee Hess bought 2,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $28,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGICA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 497.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 27,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

DGICA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Donegal Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

