discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

DSCV has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of discoverIE Group from GBX 1,220 ($16.50) to GBX 1,150 ($15.55) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.23) price target on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of DSCV stock opened at GBX 874 ($11.82) on Wednesday. discoverIE Group has a 12-month low of GBX 600.20 ($8.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,274 ($17.23). The company has a market cap of £834.29 million and a P/E ratio of 62.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 945.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.21.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a GBX 3.35 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. discoverIE Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.73%.

In other discoverIE Group news, insider Simon Gibbins sold 58,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 987 ($13.35), for a total value of £576,200.73 ($779,176.11).

discoverIE Group Company Profile

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

