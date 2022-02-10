Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Diodes had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Diodes updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ DIOD traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.78. 6,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,182. Diodes has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $113.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Get Diodes alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

In related news, Director C H. Chen sold 6,196 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $670,717.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $211,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,446. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Diodes stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 67.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,953 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.07% of Diodes worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.