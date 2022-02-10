Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 29,398 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,075,315 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 29,398 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Matson were worth $167,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MATX. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Matson by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Matson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 80,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Matson by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matson by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MATX stock opened at $90.72 on Thursday. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.65 and a 52-week high of $101.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.46%.

In other Matson news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $85,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $275,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,982 shares of company stock worth $1,972,130 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

