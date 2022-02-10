Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 556,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $169,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Gartner during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,777,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 250.0% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Gartner by 396.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 33,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,097,000 after acquiring an additional 26,693 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 67.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total value of $37,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,043 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total value of $332,351.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,650 shares of company stock worth $2,749,728. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.00.

Shares of IT opened at $302.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.18 and a 12-month high of $368.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $305.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. Gartner’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

