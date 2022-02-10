Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,513,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,566 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $172,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth $489,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 179.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 17,306 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 584,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 24.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Shares of AMH opened at $39.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.86, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.63 and a one year high of $44.07.

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 6.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMH has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.03.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.