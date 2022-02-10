Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $178.60 Million Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 750,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 54,465 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Saia were worth $178,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 4.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the third quarter valued at about $356,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Saia by 132.2% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in shares of Saia by 17.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 245,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,372,000 after acquiring an additional 36,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the third quarter valued at about $527,000.

Get Saia alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.00.

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total value of $1,114,926.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SAIA stock opened at $290.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.02 and a 12 month high of $365.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $302.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.80.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.04 million. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.