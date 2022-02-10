Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $175.84 Million Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,864,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 75,712 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $175,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOYA. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,880,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,752,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 459.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,685,000 after purchasing an additional 302,967 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,608,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 590,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,339,000 after purchasing an additional 252,431 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $71.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.95 and a 200-day moving average of $66.25.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 5.15%.

In other news, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $190,448.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,002,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,328. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VOYA shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

