Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $165.95 Million Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,268,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,416 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $165,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MPW. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 602.5% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 36.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 145.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MPW opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.55. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $24.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average is $21.41.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

MPW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

